Athletics' Khris Davis: Could return this week
Manager Bob Melvin said Davis (calf) will make his spring debut either Thursday or Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis, who has been nursing a left calf strain for more than two weeks, said he believes he'll make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Padres. The slugger recently resumed base running drills over the weekend, but the Athletics apparently want him to complete a few more baseball activities before clearing him to return to game action. While nothing has been confirmed at this point, Davis should be able to get enough at-bats in before the team's regular-season opener March 20 in Japan, barring any setbacks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...