Athletics' Khris Davis: Could return this week

Manager Bob Melvin said Davis (calf) will make his spring debut either Thursday or Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis, who has been nursing a left calf strain for more than two weeks, said he believes he'll make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Padres. The slugger recently resumed base running drills over the weekend, but the Athletics apparently want him to complete a few more baseball activities before clearing him to return to game action. While nothing has been confirmed at this point, Davis should be able to get enough at-bats in before the team's regular-season opener March 20 in Japan, barring any setbacks.