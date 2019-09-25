Athletics' Khris Davis: Cranks 23rd homer

Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Oakland's 3-2 loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Davis accounted for both of his team's runs for the game with this two-run shot off Dillon Peters in the fourth inning for his 23rd long ball of the season. It's still been a disappointing season on the whole for Davis, who is slashing just .220/.291/.389 in 133 games.