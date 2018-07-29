Athletics' Khris Davis: Cranks 28th homer
Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the 3-2 loss to Colorado on Sunday.
Davis has been a monster during the month of July, clubbing eight homers and 25 RBI. The 30-year-old slugger has also raised his season average to .249 over that span as well, and is now up to 28 long balls and 80 RBI. Davis is quickly approaching his third straight season with 40-plus homers and 100-plus RBI.
