Athletics' Khris Davis: Cranks another home run

Davis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Twins.

Davis launched his 39th home run of the season in the second inning, this one off Kohl Stewart. He is in the midst of a tremendous stretch, as he now has five home runs in his last five games. That's been enough to push him past J.D. Martinez as the major-league leader in long balls.

