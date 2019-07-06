Athletics' Khris Davis: Crosses plate twice in win
Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Mariners on Friday.
Davis was able to cash in on both occasions that he reached safely, and he's now scored at least one run in three straight games overall. The slugger continues to uncharacteristically struggle with consistently string home runs together, however, as he's now gone 12 straight games without leaving the yard following a separate 14-game dry spell earlier in the campaign. That said, there aren't any true concerning signs when looking at his predictive power metrics, with one exception. While Davis' 22.9 percent HR/FB rate, career-high 46.1 percent hard-contact rate and 7.5 percent barrels per plate appearance are all indicative of a potent swing, the drop in flyball rate from last year's 48.8 percent to this season's career-low 36.6 percent has certainly conspired to reduce his overall long-ball opportunities.
