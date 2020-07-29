Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Davis has started the season going 0-for-15 with seven strikeouts. That's of course a tiny sample, but it's certainly discouraging given that the veteran struggled to a .220/.293/.387 slash line last season, numbers that represented easily his career worst in all three categories. He appears to be something less than a true everyday player in Oakland at the moment, as Wednesday's off day is his second in the team's first six games.
