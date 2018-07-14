Athletics' Khris Davis: Dealing with arm soreness

Davis was held out of Friday's game against the Giants due to right arm soreness, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Manager Doug Melvin is hopeful Davis can return to the starting lineup Saturday, although he'll be available to pinch hit if needed. He'll be listed as day-to-day until more news on his status becomes available.

