Athletics' Khris Davis: Dealing with Grade 1 strain
Davis has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 groin strain, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It's the least severe type of strain, but a DL stint remains very much on the table. The team will talk it over Wednesday before deciding on any roster moves. Matt Joyce served as the designated hitter Tuesday with Mark Canha in left field.
