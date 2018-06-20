Athletics' Khris Davis: Dealing with stomach bug

Manager Bob Melvin said Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres due to a stomach bug, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Davis is available off the bench if needed, suggesting the illness he's dealing with is a minor one. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against the White Sox. Chad Pinder, Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty are starting in the outfield (from left to right) in Davis' absence.