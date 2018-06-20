Athletics' Khris Davis: Dealing with stomach bug
Manager Bob Melvin said Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres due to a stomach bug, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Davis is available off the bench if needed, suggesting the illness he's dealing with is a minor one. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against the White Sox. Chad Pinder, Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty are starting in the outfield (from left to right) in Davis' absence.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Retreats to bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues home run onslaught•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Keeps rolling, homers twice•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes deep again Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Homers and doubles Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Productive in DL return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?