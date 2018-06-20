Athletics' Khris Davis: Dealing with stomach bug

Manager Bob Melvin said Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres due to a stomach bug, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Davis is available off the bench if needed, suggesting the illness he's dealing with is a minor one. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against the White Sox. Chad Pinder, Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty are starting in the outfield (from left to right) in Davis' absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories