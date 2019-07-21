Athletics' Khris Davis: Delivers again in narrow win

Davis went 1-for-4 with a game-winning two-run single and a walk in a win over the Twins on Saturday.

Maybe being bumped down to the sixth spot in the lineup isn't such a bad thing after all for Davis, who's now hitting .313 (5-for-16) with a double, five RBI, a walk and a run out of that slotting over his last four games. Saturday, the slugger came through with a two-out single in the top of the ninth that plated Mark Canha and Ramon Laureano with what would turn out to be the game-winning runs. Davis' modest four-game hitting streak is encouraging to an extent, but fantasy managers undoubtedly remain frustrated by the fact he hasn't homered since June 18 despite a 45.6 percent hard-contact rate over his 87 plate appearances during that stretch.