Athletics' Khris Davis: Drills 31st homer
Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the 6-0 win over Detroit on Sunday.
Davis has been an absolute machine since the All-Star break, cranking 10 homers and piling up 22 RBI since July 21. It was also Davis' second straight game with a solo blast. The 30-year-old slugger looked to be in danger of missing the 40-homer mark earlier this season, but now it appears likely that he'll reach the milestone for the third consecutive season.
