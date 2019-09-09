Athletics' Khris Davis: Drives in two runs

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Sunday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

Davis' two-run double in the fourth inning gave Oakland a 3-0 lead that would be enough for the victory. The 31-year-old owns an abysmal .216/.284/.374 slash line with 62 RBI in 2019.

