Athletics' Khris Davis: Ends 12-game home run drought
Davis went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and three strikeouts Sunday against the Angels.
Davis swings for the fences every time up, which has allowed him mash 71 homers since the start of last season but also has his strikeout rate up to a career-worst 31.9 percent this year. The clean-up hitter came into this contest on a 12-game home run drought during which he was 8-for-47 (.170) with six doubles. Hopefully this game marks the start of a turnaround for the streaky Davis, who has gone deep in back-to-back games on five different occasions this season.
