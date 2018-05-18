Athletics' Khris Davis: Enjoys four-hit effort Thursday
Davis went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and three runs Thursday during the Athletics' win over the Blue Jays.
A trio of singles complemented the two-run blast, his 13th of the year, which sent an Aaron Sanchez pitch over the right-field wall and the visitors' bullpen in the top of the third. Davis has left the yard four times over his last seven games and raised his average from .214 to .233 with his perfect night at the plate. While the latter improvement may not last long with his strikeout-laden profile, he continues to offer prodigious power that'll position him among the league's homer leaders.
