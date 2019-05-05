Athletics' Khris Davis: Exits after colliding with wall

Davis was pulled from Sunday's game after colliding with the side wall in the outfield in the bottom of the first inning, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis initially stayed in the game after slamming hard into the wall but was pulled from the contest before the bottom of the second inning got underway. The nature and extent of Davis' injury aren't yet known, but more news on that front should arrive before the series finale concludes.