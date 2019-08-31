Athletics' Khris Davis: Expected back Sunday

Davis (paternity) is expected to rejoin the Athletics on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis is set to rejoin the A's after spending three days on the paternity list following the birth of his child. The slugger has struggled at the dish lately, slashing just .187/.263/.276 in 36 games since the All-Star break.

