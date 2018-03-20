Athletics' Khris Davis: Expected to return Wednesday
Davis (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis missed Tuesday's Cactus League game with an illness, but manager Bob Melvin informed reporters that it's nothing serious. The veteran slugger is off to a rough start this spring, going 4-for-37 (.108) with three home runs in his 14 preseason appearances.
