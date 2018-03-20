Play

Athletics' Khris Davis: Expected to return Wednesday

Davis (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis missed Tuesday's Cactus League game with an illness, but manager Bob Melvin informed reporters that it's nothing serious. The veteran slugger is off to a rough start this spring, going 4-for-37 (.108) with three home runs in his 14 preseason appearances.

