Athletics' Khris Davis: Feels good during batting practice

Davis (groin) completed his first batting practice session Sunday since landing on the 10-day disabled list, indicating afterward that he felt "like 100 percent," Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

He sprayed several balls over the fence and also did some running drills Sunday, making Athletics manager Bob Melvin optimistic that the outfielder will be able to return at some point during the upcoming week. Davis is first eligible to be activated ahead of Thursday's game against the Rays.