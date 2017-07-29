Athletics' Khris Davis: Fills box score in loss
Davis went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and a run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.
Davis closed out the scoring for both clubs on the night with his fifth-inning hit and generated his third two-hit effort in the last six contests overall. The slugging outfielder continues to rack up the RBI, pushing his season total to 70 with Friday's production. Although he's hitting only .228 in July, he continues to square up on the ball consistently, producing a 36.8 percent HR/FB rate and 40.0 percent hard-contact rate during the month, along with seven home runs overall.
