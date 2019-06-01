Athletics' Khris Davis: Game-time decision Saturday

Updating a previous report, the decision on whether Davis (hip) will be activated off the injured list will come in the hours before Saturday night's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

A batting practice session Friday was supposed to serve as a litmus test for Davis' recovering hip, and he seems to have passed it with flying colors. The slugger appeared to be without pain through his four rounds of batting practice at the Coliseum prior to the opening game of a three-game series versus Houston. Davis capped off the session with an exclamation point, leaving the yard on each of his last five swings. However, manager Bob Melvin declined to provide any assurances, emphasizing the team's training staff will also need to weigh in on whether Davis is ready for activation.