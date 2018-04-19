Athletics' Khris Davis: Gathers three hits Wednesday

Davis went 3-for-7 with a pair of RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

All three hits were singles, but Davis also reached via a walk as he remained an effective part of the lineup even when not hitting the long ball. The 30-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start, but he's riding an eight-game hitting streak and now boasts a slash line of .273/.352/.532 to go along with five homers and 15 RBI.