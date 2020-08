Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Though Davis saw his three-game hitting streak come to an end Saturday, his general trend of encouraging at-bats continued, as he didn't strike out in any of his three plate appearances. Davis is still sitting on a career-worst 32.5 percent strikeout rate, however, and that combined with a .227 BABIP has limited him to a lowly .167 average through 10 games.