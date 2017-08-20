Play

Athletics' Khris Davis: Gets breather Sunday

Davis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis is 0-for-7 with five strikeouts against the Astros' starter, Brad Peacock, so he'll simply get the day off to rest. Matt Joyce will slide over to left field for the game, leaving an open spot in right field for Chad Pinder to fill.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast