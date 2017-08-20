Athletics' Khris Davis: Gets breather Sunday
Davis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis is 0-for-7 with five strikeouts against the Astros' starter, Brad Peacock, so he'll simply get the day off to rest. Matt Joyce will slide over to left field for the game, leaving an open spot in right field for Chad Pinder to fill.
