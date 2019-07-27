Athletics' Khris Davis: Gets day off

Davis is not starting Saturday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis has started the past 20 games, slashing just .133/.214/.147 with no home runs and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. As such, he'll head to the bench to clear his head as Mark Canha picks up a start at DH in his place.

