Athletics' Khris Davis: Getting breather

Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis will be getting a maintenance day while he remains stuck in a prolonged offensive tailspin. In his 33 games since the All-Star break, Davis has slashed .167/.238/.237 while striking out in 30.2 percent of his plate appearances.

