Athletics' Khris Davis: Getting MRI
The Athletics sent Davis in for an MRI on his left oblique/hip Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Davis remains on track to land on the 10-day injured list, but the Athletics will presumably wait on the results of the MRI before making the roster move official. In addition to offering an indication when Davis might be ready to return, the MRI should provide more clarity regarding whether the oblique is the main source of his discomfort or if he's still feeling the effects of the bruised hip that first cropped up back on May 5. Mark Canha will handle designated-hitter duties Wednesday against the Indians with Davis sidelined, while outfielder Skye Bolt has arrived from Triple-A Nashville and will likely be formally recalled once Davis shifts to the IL.
