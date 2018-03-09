Athletics' Khris Davis: Getting plenty of outfield reps
Davis, who went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple in a 7-3 Cactus League win over the Angels on Thursday, has started more games in left field than as a designated hitter this spring, Chris Gabel of MLB.com reports.
The prodigious slugger logged 116 games in the field last season, so the usage isn't necessarily unprecedented. The plan is for Davis to see about the same ratio of outfield-to-DH use at a minimum in 2018, especially given the solid work manager Bob Melvin is seeing the 30-year-old put in with the glove. "He does a nice job tracking fly balls, and he's really working on his arm this year," Melvin said. "I think his arm is better this year."
