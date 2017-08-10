Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes deep again in loss

Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Davis' 403-foot shot to center in the third was his third round tripper in his last three games. The slugging outfielder now has a whopping nine RBI over his last five contests and has cleared 30 homers for the second consecutive season. Davis' 80 RBI through 111 games also give him an outside chance of eclipsing the career-high 102 he compiled in 2016.