Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes deep again in win

Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Davis knocked in a run on a fifth-inning single, then later deposited a two-run blast to cap off the 6-0 win. The 30-year-old is leaving the park seemingly every night -- he's got four homers over the last three games and nine in August -- and he eclipsed the century mark with the three RBI. He's now tied with J.D. Martinez for the league-lead with 38 home runs, and his 102 RBI are second behind Martinez.