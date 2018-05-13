Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes deep again Saturday
Davis went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in an extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Saturday.
Davis erased a 2-0 deficit with a 378-foot shot to left in the fourth that plated Marcus Semien and Matt Joyce, his second round tripper off Yankees pitching in as many games. The prolific slugger has already gone deep on four occasions during May, with the homers accounting for more than half of his seven hits thus far this month.
