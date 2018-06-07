Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes deep again Wednesday

Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Davis' 434-foot shot to center in the fifth plated Jed Lowrie and served as the only scoring on the night for the Athletics. The slugger has now left the yard in back-to-back games, and he's already driven in six runs overall over the first five games of June.

More News
Our Latest Stories