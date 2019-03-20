Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes deep in Japan
Davis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in the Athletics' 9-7 loss to the Mariners in Tokyo.
Davis was one of five players to go deep in the game, with his third-inning blast off Marco Gonzales narrowing Oakland's deficit to one run. After reaching the 40-homer threshold each of the past three seasons, Davis is already off to good start to maintaining his status as one of the game's premier sluggers.
