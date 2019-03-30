Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes yard again
Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.
That's now three homers in four games to kick off the year for Davis. The 31-year-old DH has slammed 133 long balls over the last three seasons, so this is nothing new, and he remains one of the preeminent power sources in the American League.
