Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes yard twice

Davis went 2-for-4 with a walk and two solo home runs in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

The slugger had been mired in a power drought exacerbated by his minor hip injury, going 20 games without a homer, but Davis found his stroke again Monday. He now has 12 long balls and 28 RBI on the year to go along with his usual .243/.321/.521 slash line.