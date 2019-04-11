Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes yard twice
Davis went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.
Davis took Josh Rogers deep in the fifth and seventh innings to bring his home run total to seven on the season. The pair were his first long balls since April 1 and brought his slugging percentage to an impressive .610 mark. Though it's early in the season, it appears that Davis is in line to be an elite power performer once again.
