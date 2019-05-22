Athletics' Khris Davis: Heading to injured list
Davis (hip) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis exited Tuesday's contest after appearing to grimace while swinging early in the game as he continues to battled the injury that's plagued him for over two weeks. According to Slusser, the veteran slugger will undergo as MRI on Wednesday as the issue is more with his oblique than his hip. Davis will be eligible to be activated off the injured list June 1, but he currently has no official timeline for his return.
