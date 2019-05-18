Athletics' Khris Davis: Hip issue lingers
Davis was scratched from the lineup Saturday against the Tigers due to the left hip issue he had battled the previous week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis missed four games last week after crashing into the side wall and bruising his hip, but he'd since been back for five straight contests. He went 8-for-20 with a pair of homers over that stretch, so he certainly didn't appear to still be affected by the issue. The Athletics don't appear to be overly concerned but simply wanted to give the slugger a bit of a break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...