Athletics' Khris Davis: Hip issue lingers

Davis was scratched from the lineup Saturday against the Tigers due to the left hip issue he had battled the previous week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis missed four games last week after crashing into the side wall and bruising his hip, but he'd since been back for five straight contests. He went 8-for-20 with a pair of homers over that stretch, so he certainly didn't appear to still be affected by the issue. The Athletics don't appear to be overly concerned but simply wanted to give the slugger a bit of a break.