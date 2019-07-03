Athletics' Khris Davis: Hitless in return to lineup

Davis (hand) went 0-for-4 in a win over the Twins on Tuesday, his return from a three-game absence.

Davis filled his usual designated hitter role in his first taste of game action since getting hit by a pitch in the hand last Thursday against the Angels. The slugger saw an eight-game hitting streak snapped in that injury-shortened contest, and he's now gone nine games since his last home run.

