Athletics' Khris Davis: Hitless in spring debut

Davis (calf) made his spring debut in a 6-5 Cactus League win over the Padres on Friday, going hitless in two at-bats while serving as the designated hitter.

Davis was making his spring debut after battling a left calf strain, so his presence on the field was far more important than the final stat line. The slugger will look to generate a fitting encore performance to a 2018 season in which he claimed the MLB home run crown. According to Jane Lee of MLB.com, manager Bob Melvin expects Davis back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Brewers.