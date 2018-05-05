Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits eighth homer of season
Davis went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run to help Oakland to a 6-4 victory over Baltimore on Friday.
This performance was pretty much Davis in a nutshell as he launched a three-run home run in the first inning off Andrew Cashner but struck out twice and didn't get a hit in his other four at-bats. It was his eighth long ball of the season and so far in 2018, Davis is living up to his billing as a prolific power hitter that will strike out a lot and hit for low average. That said, he's shown that there's plenty of fantasy value to be had in that profile, as Davis has put up an OPS over .800 in each of the past three seasons.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Accounts for all of team's runs•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Continues driving in runs Monday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits three-run home run•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Gathers three hits Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs fifth homer Saturday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Blasts two homers in Friday's loss•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...