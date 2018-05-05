Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits eighth homer of season

Davis went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run to help Oakland to a 6-4 victory over Baltimore on Friday.

This performance was pretty much Davis in a nutshell as he launched a three-run home run in the first inning off Andrew Cashner but struck out twice and didn't get a hit in his other four at-bats. It was his eighth long ball of the season and so far in 2018, Davis is living up to his billing as a prolific power hitter that will strike out a lot and hit for low average. That said, he's shown that there's plenty of fantasy value to be had in that profile, as Davis has put up an OPS over .800 in each of the past three seasons.