Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits three-run home run

Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI on Sunday against the Red Sox.

Davis was responsible for driving in all of the Athletics' runs Sunday, with the big blow coming on a three-run home run in the eighth inning. He has popped six home runs and is slugging .539 through 89 at-bats this season, living up to the power numbers expected of him.

