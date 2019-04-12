Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits two bombs again

Davis went 2-for-5, hitting two more home runs and posting three RBI in an 8-5 victory against the Orioles on Thursday.

In the series against the Orioles, Davis went 6-for-15 (.400) with four homers and six RBI. Because of the early Japan series to open the season, he's played more games than just about everybody, but Davis leads the league with nine home runs in 16 contests. Overall, he is hitting .266 with nine extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 11 runs in 64 at-bats.