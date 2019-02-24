Athletics' Khris Davis: Hitting at minor-league facility

Davis (calf) is taking swings at Oakland's minor-league facility Sunday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis is listed as day-to-day to with a mild left calf strain, and the fact that he's already returning to hitting suggests that his absence will be short. Mark Canha will start at designated hitter in his place against the Royals on Sunday.

