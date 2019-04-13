Athletics' Khris Davis: Homer barrage continues

Davis went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.

His eighth-inning solo shot off Chris Martin proved to be the winning run for the A's. Davis has a six-game hitting streak going and now leads the majors with 10 homers through 17 games -- including five in the last three contests.

