Athletics' Khris Davis: Homer barrage continues

Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Davis now has five round trippers over his first 30 plate appearances of the season, and all but two of his seven hits have left the yard thus far. While that pace is naturally unsustainable over the long haul, it's not exactly a stark departure from what the prodigious slugger has proven capable of in the past -- Davis has clocked more than 40 homers in three straight seasons, upping his totals over those of the prior year in each and topping out at 48 in 2018.