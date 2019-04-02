Athletics' Khris Davis: Homer barrage continues
Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.
Davis now has five round trippers over his first 30 plate appearances of the season, and all but two of his seven hits have left the yard thus far. While that pace is naturally unsustainable over the long haul, it's not exactly a stark departure from what the prodigious slugger has proven capable of in the past -- Davis has clocked more than 40 homers in three straight seasons, upping his totals over those of the prior year in each and topping out at 48 in 2018.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Clocks second homer•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes yard again•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Smacks homer in home opener•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Timely pair of RBI during loss•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Goes deep in Japan•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Clutch homer in Japan exhibition•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...