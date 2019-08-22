Athletics' Khris Davis: Homers against Yankees

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 6-4 victory for the Athletics over the Yankees on Wednesday.

It's been a disappointing campaign for the 31-year-old, but he managed to check in with his 18th long ball of the season in this contest, touching up J.A. Happ with a second-inning two-run shot. It was the first long ball since July 30 for Davis, who is now slashing .220/.291/.385 across 420 plate appearances.