Athletics' Khris Davis: Homers and doubles Tuesday
Davis went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.
It was a productive day all around for Davis, as he reached base four times for the third time this season. The 30-year-old is up to 14 homers and 42 RBI on the season, and he's smacked a pair of doubles, driven in four runs and scored five times since his return from the disabled list on the last day of May.
