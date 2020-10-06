Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's ALDS Game 1 loss against the Astros.
Davis opened the scoring with a two-run shot off Lance McCullers in the bottom of the second, though it ultimately wasn't nearly enough as the Athletics lost 10-5. Still, it was certainly a positive to see the veteran slugger contribute, as he hit just .200/.303/.329 with two homers in 99 plate appearances during the regular season.
