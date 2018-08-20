Athletics' Khris Davis: Homers twice
Davis went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI on Sunday against the Astros.
Davis took Justin Verlander deep for both of his home runs, a solo shot in the first inning and a two run bomb in the third inning. He now has 36 home runs for the season, good enough for third in the major leagues -- only J.D. Martinez and Jose Ramirez have more. Though his average has been inconsistent, Davis has been steady in terms of his power production, hitting at least six home runs every month this season.
