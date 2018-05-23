Athletics' Khris Davis: Hopes to miss minimum

Davis (groin) said Wednesday that he hopes to spend the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Davis landed on the disabled list Wednesday with a Grade 1 groin strain, which is the least severe type of strain. While the slugger is optimistic his stay on the shelf will be short, the A's will certainly proceed cautiously with him given his importance to the team. Since the move is retroactive to Monday, Davis will be eligible to return May 31 if he ultimately proves ready.